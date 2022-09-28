Lincoln Capital LLC Buys 150 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078,366 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in S&P Global by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in S&P Global by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $315.02. 40,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,052. The firm has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $362.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.04. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $310.25 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

