Lincoln Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Lincoln Capital LLC reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises approximately 1.1% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $398,339,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,070 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,681,000 after purchasing an additional 568,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $93,221,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $4.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.44. 62,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.52. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

