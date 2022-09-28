Lincoln Capital LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded up $2.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.91. 118,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,557. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.