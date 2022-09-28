Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the August 31st total of 99,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Locafy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Locafy stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 62,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Get Locafy alerts:

Locafy Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LCFY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,533. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.57. Locafy has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

Locafy Company Profile

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Locafy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locafy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.