Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 0.8% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 221,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,099,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 331.7% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $400.87. The stock had a trading volume of 32,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,739. The business’s 50 day moving average is $420.63 and its 200 day moving average is $430.35. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $106.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.58.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

