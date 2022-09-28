Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for 1.3% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,039. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.53. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $76.43 and a 1-year high of $106.97.

