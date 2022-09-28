Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Lonking Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LKHLY remained flat at $7.85 on Wednesday. Lonking has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09.

About Lonking

(Get Rating)

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

