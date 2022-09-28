Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Update

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the August 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lonza Group Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of LZAGY stock traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.70. 133,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,536. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.65. Lonza Group has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $85.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lonza Group from CHF 835 to CHF 702 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lonza Group from CHF 650 to CHF 670 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lonza Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lonza Group from CHF 900 to CHF 770 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $725.40.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

