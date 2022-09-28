Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Short Interest Down 44.1% in September

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Mabuchi Motor Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of Mabuchi Motor stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.80. 4,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,861. Mabuchi Motor has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $9.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mabuchi Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.
Mabuchi Motor Company Profile
Mabuchi Motor Co, Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells small electric motors. It provides motors for use in automotive appliances, light electric vehicles, office equipment, precision and office equipment, home appliances and power tools, and car AV equipment; and brushless motors.
