Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $128.82

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $128.82 and traded as low as $104.99. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $106.21, with a volume of 51,689 shares trading hands.
Macquarie Group Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.80 and a 200 day moving average of $128.64.
Macquarie Group Company Profile
Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Macquarie Group (MQBKY)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.