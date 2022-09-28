Macroview Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,755 Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.82. 3,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,525. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.99 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.90.

