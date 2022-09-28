Macroview Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.59. The company had a trading volume of 493,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,714,611. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.50.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.