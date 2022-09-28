Macroview Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Macroview Investment Management LLC lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.62. 154,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,865,866. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.98. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

