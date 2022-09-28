Macroview Investment Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF comprises 1.7% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYF. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 137.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Performance

RYF stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,058. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average of $57.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $68.49.

