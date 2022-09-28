Macroview Investment Management LLC Has $122,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.27. The stock had a trading volume of 189,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,865. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.42 and its 200 day moving average is $151.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.05 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.