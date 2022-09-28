Macroview Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT)

Macroview Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,475 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF in the first quarter valued at $207,000.

AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SENT traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,298. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39. AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19.

