Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $46.72

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.72 and last traded at $47.11, with a volume of 2657 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSGE shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average is $64.01.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.54). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 11.71% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $453.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $498,401.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $62,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 94.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

