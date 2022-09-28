MAI Capital Management Acquires 7,882 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,496 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,292,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,555 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 506,894 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $42,782,000 after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NEP opened at $74.18 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.31. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.7625 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.