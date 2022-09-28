MAI Capital Management Buys 2,970 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $335.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $333.08 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $370.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.58.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

