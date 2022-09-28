MAI Capital Management Buys 4,028 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.1% of MAI Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $60,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $5,902,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $274.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.28. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.