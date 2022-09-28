MAI Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $143.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.