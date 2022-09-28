MAI Capital Management Has $7.50 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $947,274,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $62.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.31. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

