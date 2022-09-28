MAI Capital Management Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $84.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.42.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

