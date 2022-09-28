Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.77

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.77 and last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

Man Wah Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58.

Man Wah Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th were given a dividend of $0.3831 per share. This is a boost from Man Wah’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Man Wah Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

