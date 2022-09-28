Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 362.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Mandalay Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNDJF traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,750. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is 2.21. Mandalay Resources has a fifty-two week low of 1.16 and a fifty-two week high of 3.03.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Björkdal gold mine located in Västerbotten County in northern Sweden.

