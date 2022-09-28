Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) Short Interest Down 66.9% in September

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the August 31st total of 193,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Maris-Tech Price Performance
Shares of MTEK traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.19. 115,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,763. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Maris-Tech has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.83.
About Maris-Tech
