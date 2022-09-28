Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) Short Interest Down 66.9% in September

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the August 31st total of 193,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MTEK traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.19. 115,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,763. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Maris-Tech has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.83.

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

