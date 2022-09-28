Mark Dixon Buys 1,000,000 Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG) Stock

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Rating) insider Mark Dixon purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £1,260,000 ($1,522,474.63).

Shares of LON:IWG traded up GBX 2.45 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 126.35 ($1.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,803,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,247. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 163.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 210.66. IWG plc has a 1 year low of GBX 117.60 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 316.50 ($3.82). The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,515.94, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IWG shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on IWG from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 255 ($3.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on IWG from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

