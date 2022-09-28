Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBII opened at $0.80 on Friday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $766,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 96.2% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 148,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,486.9% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,040 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

