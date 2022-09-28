Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111,472 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology comprises about 1.4% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $25,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,792,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 322.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 23,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 87,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 70,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,279,020 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $44.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,982,118. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.03. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. B. Riley cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.21.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

