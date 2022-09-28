Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $283.30

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $283.30 and last traded at $284.87, with a volume of 28977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $286.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $273.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.87.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in Mastercard by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Claar Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 33,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,568,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 459,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

