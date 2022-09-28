Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.21

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.21 and last traded at C$4.23, with a volume of 23939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Maverix Metals Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.47. The company has a market cap of C$627.83 million and a P/E ratio of 47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 14.86.

Maverix Metals Dividend Announcement

Maverix Metals ( TSE:MMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$18.12 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

