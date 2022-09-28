MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Trading 8.6% Higher

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.31. 15,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 695,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Separately, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MaxCyte from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th.

In other MaxCyte news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 3,235,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $13,912,856.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,735,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,163,879.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MXCT. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,583,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP increased its position in shares of MaxCyte by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 4,385,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,670 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MaxCyte by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,355,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 947,104 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxCyte by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 763,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,367,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after buying an additional 495,641 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

