McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Has $373,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ODonnell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 142,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $873,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,704.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 564.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 45,226 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.59. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,744. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.94. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.54 and a 52 week high of $50.05.

