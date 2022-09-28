MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 305.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,281 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,378 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 599,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,339,000 after buying an additional 45,132 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,309.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 583,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,723,000 after acquiring an additional 542,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 486,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 62,199 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on RF. Citigroup cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Regions Financial to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

