MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 877 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Humana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $494.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.28.

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $487.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $514.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $487.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.42. The company has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.86%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

