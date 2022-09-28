Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 138.5% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €11.00 ($11.22) to €9.00 ($9.18) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €11.80 ($12.04) to €10.80 ($11.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.68.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Price Performance

Shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.56. The company had a trading volume of 62,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,690. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

Featured Stories

