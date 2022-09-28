Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Medtronic by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $346,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of MDT traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.59. 283,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,477,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $109.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.45 and its 200-day moving average is $97.15. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $128.85.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

