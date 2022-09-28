Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Medtronic by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 222,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,972,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,020,000 after acquiring an additional 18,640 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in Medtronic by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 31,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,578 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 594.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,005,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $103,969,000 after buying an additional 860,344 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.14. 241,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,477,179. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $128.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $109.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.