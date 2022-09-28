Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Holdings Lowered by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,089,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,874,000 after buying an additional 1,036,962 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 21,304,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,767,000 after buying an additional 4,064,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,314,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,881,000 after buying an additional 463,882 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $38,248,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,058,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,008,000 after purchasing an additional 979,918 shares during the last quarter. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLCO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of MLCO opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $296.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.51 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 106.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

