MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Shares Up 4.8%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.77 and last traded at $31.68. 169,409 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 83,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.22.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €230.00 ($234.69) to €212.00 ($216.33) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.54.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

