Mercor Finance Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $196,898.00 (MRCR)

Mercor Finance (MRCR) traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Mercor Finance has a market capitalization of $196,898.00 and $20,288.00 worth of Mercor Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercor Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mercor Finance has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070053 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10709392 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mercor Finance Profile

Mercor Finance launched on April 26th, 2021. Mercor Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercor Finance’s official Twitter account is @MercorFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mercor Finance is mercor.finance.

Mercor Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercor’s mission is to disrupt and democratize the global algorithmic trading market by building a bridge between algorithmic trading and everyday investors worldwide.Mercor will democratize certain aspects of the platform, which will give Mercor token holders certain benefits and rights. The MRCR token will be used throughout the platform for multiple use cases.lding a bridge between algorithmic trading and everyday investors worldwide.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercor Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercor Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercor Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

