Merlin Capital LLC Has $550,000 Holdings in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

Merlin Capital LLC lessened its stake in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,250,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513,160 shares during the quarter. Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings in cbdMD were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YCBD. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of cbdMD by 68.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 119,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in cbdMD by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in cbdMD by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 104,305 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of cbdMD by 432.8% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 133,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 108,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of cbdMD by 367.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 53,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Get cbdMD alerts:

cbdMD Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN YCBD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,886. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.77. cbdMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.14.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD ( NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 156.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.35%.

(Get Rating)

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. It also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YCBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.