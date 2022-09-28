Merlin Capital LLC Has $694,000 Stock Position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Merlin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,218 shares during the period. Aurora Cannabis comprises 1.4% of Merlin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Merlin Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Aurora Cannabis worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after purchasing an additional 281,946 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,615,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 313,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 934,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 56,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 845.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 876,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 783,800 shares during the last quarter. 29.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ACB. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.30.

NYSE:ACB traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. 538,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,432,398. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $8.69.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

