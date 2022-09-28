Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 40,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 29.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Zeta Global stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 30,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,052. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.71 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 319.87% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,946,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,136,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

Zeta Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.