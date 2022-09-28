Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Invests $230,000 in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,671 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDFS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.41. 2,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.00 million, a PE ratio of -61.51 and a beta of 1.47. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.49.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

