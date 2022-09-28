Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Invests $263,000 in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SilverBow Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 815.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBOW shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SilverBow Resources Trading Up 6.5 %

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Charles W. Wampler sold 5,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $235,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,436.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other SilverBow Resources news, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $8,787,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,281,356 shares in the company, valued at $96,110,917.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles W. Wampler sold 5,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $235,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,436.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,352 shares of company stock worth $4,267,717 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SBOW stock traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $26.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,838. The firm has a market cap of $476.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.95. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.19. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 71.35%. The firm had revenue of $182.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 16.72 EPS for the current year.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Stories

