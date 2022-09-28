Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Aris Water Solutions by 50.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,885,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,307,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 3,083.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 521,670 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,142,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 19,315.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 478,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 476,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 43.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 836,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after purchasing an additional 252,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARIS traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,105. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $76.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARIS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.14.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

