Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 17,876 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,876 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,185.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

NYSE:BHR traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,129. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $316.57 million, a P/E ratio of 72.17 and a beta of 2.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

