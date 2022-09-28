Mettalex Price Down 8.8% This Week (MTLX)

Mettalex (MTLX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, Mettalex has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Mettalex has a market cap of $5.90 million and approximately $21,957.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mettalex coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000759 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mettalex alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010964 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10504344 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mettalex Profile

Mettalex was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8. The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com.

Buying and Selling Mettalex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mettalex is a decentralised exchange that is focused on the trading of token-based commodities. Accessible 24/7 with tight trading spreads, low margin requirements and novel hedge instruments that ensure investors cannot be liquidated prior to settlement.Governance tokens (MTLX) are used to vote on system parameters such as choice of autonomous market makers to back with liquidity from the liquidity pool, borrowing rates from the liquidity pool, usage of exchange fees. Governance tokens are minted at an exponentially decreasing rate to incentivise early liquidity providers in the system. Minted tokens are distributed in proportion to the amount of liquidity supplied to the system at each block. Some fraction of the exchange fees and autonomous market maker spreads is used to buy back MTLX and burn.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mettalex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mettalex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mettalex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mettalex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.