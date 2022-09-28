MIB Coin (MIB) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $91,353.64 and $547.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 31.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Carry (CRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00014823 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Golfrochain (GOLF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 452,984,402 coins and its circulating supply is 175,682,474 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io.

MIB Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

